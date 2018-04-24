Kim Zolciak faces backlash over ‘racist’ comments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A recent meltdown during a taping of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion show, has social media calling one cast member a racist.

Oldie turned newbie Kim Zolciak is trending on every social platform after a private rant to host Andy Cohen and cast mate Sheree Whitfield went viral.

Standing in a bathroom, steaming from an exchange with her fellow georgia peaches, Zolciak was furious that she was being accused of being a racist.

After tweeting longtime friend and foe NeNe Leakes had roaches.

And if that wasn't enough the "tardy for the party" star goes on to say racism has never existed.

And let’s just say, twitter had an opinion on that, too.

One foretelling tweeter said " for your career i think this will go down in history as your worst day ever. Consider the career canceled. Hashtag "its all on tape".

Another user wrote, " I'm still fuming after last night over her racist, blindly entitled privileged rant."

Some Zolciak fans, however, came to her defense claiming " ignorance doesn't mean you're racist, maybe you're just dumb. News flash Andy doesn't hire rocket scientists.

But castmate Ne Ne Leakes wasn't buying that argument and was quick to call Kim a "racist," claiming she and her daughter Brielle "don't like black people."

Looks like Kim will only reserve her Bravo appearances to her show "Don't Be Tardy," and as for the Real Housewives franchise, like they say in show business, folks. That’s a wrap!