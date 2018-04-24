Prisoner remains possibly found at Fort Bend ISD construction site

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Archaeologists in partnership with the Texas Historical Commission are continuing to shed light on the haunted history that has been unearthed at the future Fort Bend ISD's James Reese Career and Technical Center in Sugarland.

Recent reports show 79 unmarked graves have been unearthed so far.

Reginald Moore, a caretaker of the old imperial farm cemetery, says the entire field was part of a plantation turned prison. So, it makes sense that slaves turned prisoners would be buried there.

After all the graves are recovered, workers will remove and examine the remains to determine burial times, sex and even their identification.

Question is, what will they do with the bodies?

Moore suggests simply bringing them back to the cemetery to rest.