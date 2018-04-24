San Jacinto Judge arrested for burglary, tampering with evidence

SAN JACINTO, Texas — A San Jacinto County judge is out on bond Tuesday after he was indicted by a grand jury for burglary, tampering with a government record and forgery.

Judge John Lovett Jr, 51, was arrested in court Monday following an investigation into an incident that took place July 7, 2017.

The judge is accused of breaking into a Coldsprings, Texas courthouse and forging the San Jacinto County Clerk’s signature on an official government document, according to the indictment.

Lovett has been suspected without pay, court documents confirmed.