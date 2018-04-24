Social Mama App: Match and connect with like-minded Mamas near you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Are you looking for your "mommy tribe"? Well, there's an app for that! Social Mama is the first app that allows moms to match and connect with other like-minded moms in their area.

Co-founder, Amanda Sharma, a first-time mom herself, thought of the app when her friend was struggling to make connections with other moms who could relate to her motherhood journey and having a child with severe allergies. From there and through Sharma's own experience as a mom, Social Mama was birthed.

Sharma joins CW39 Houston's Maggie Flecknoe to talk more about Social Mama.

Alright mama's get ready to connect, collaborate and chat with moms like you, near you. Click here to get started.

You can download the Social Mama app here.