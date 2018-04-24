Supreme Court hears controversial Texas case on voting rights, racial discrimination in redistricting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — A nearly decade-long case of redrawing political districts in Texas is finally being heard by the Supreme Court.

The case had been tabled by the Supremes last year on a 5 - 4 ideological vote of conservatives over liberals on the High Court pending appeal.

On Tuesday, the voting rights case, Abbott vs. Perez, got its day in court— the highest court in the land, no less.

And the stakes are high, too, since the case involves whether Republican redistricting in Texas was motivated by racial discrimination or pure politics.

In any event, the final ruling could determine if some districts are unconstitutional and need to be re-drawn, which could spell more power for Democrats by gaining more seats from areas with mostly Democratic voters.

The High Court's ruling will Not affect districts for the mid-term elections this November, but a ruling against Texas could definitely create a political earthquake for the 2020 election.

The case covers two congressional districts in the Lone Star State but mostly several state house districts.

Even Houston Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee showed up to hear this case.

"Let's respect the Voting Rights Act, let's eliminate our past vestitures of discrimination, let's welcome the opportunity of diversity in this nation," a passionate Lee told reporters on the steps of the Supreme Court.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said after the oral arguments that Texas and the DOJ "presented powerful oral arguments in defense of Texas' redistricting maps, and I anticipate a favorable decision."

The supreme court could rule in June, or kick the case back to a lower court yet again.

Perhaps this time, though, someone will finally draw the line!