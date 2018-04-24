Teen burglary suspects arrested in Cypress, deputies say 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office arrested two burglary suspects Monday after a break-in at a business in the Cypress area.

Shawn Thor and Griffin Kaden, both 18, are charged with burglary of a building.

Officers responded to a business in the 18700 block of Cypresswood Drive after alarms sounded.

When deputies arrived, the suspects were allegedly found inside the business trying to steal items. Investigators said the teens broke a window to get inside.

Thor and Kaden were booked into the Harris County Jail where bail was set at $1,000 each.