Trump hosts first state visit since he’s been in office

WASHINGTON — It's a busy day in Washington as President Trump hosts Emmanuel Macron the president of France.

"The wonderful friendship we have developed over the last year is a testament to the enduring friendship that binds our two nations,” Trump said.

Macron was met by a welcome ceremony that included cabinet secretaries, members of Congress and 500 troops from all five branches of the U.S. Military.

“Now is the time for strength, let us and France stand forever for liberty and piece,” Trump said. "France shares with your country an ideal of freedom and peace,” said Macron.

The two Presidents got right down to business, discussing issues like the Iran nuclear deal, an international pact signed under the Obama Administration meant to keep Iran from developing nuclear weapons.

Trump wants out of the agreement and has called it the worst deal in history.

“If Iran restarts their nuclear they are going to have much bigger problems than they have ever had before,” Trump said.

Macron is trying to convince Trump to reconsider and stay in the deal. The Presidential pals dine together Tuesday night at the Trump administration's first state dinner.