Waffle House Hero sets up GoFundMe site for victims; suspected gunman faces 4 charges of criminal homicide

NASHVILLE — The man accused of the nation's latest deadly shooting was arraigned via video conference on Monday.

Travis Reinking, 29, is facing four charges of criminal homicide. He's accused of opening fire on a Tennessee Waffle House on Sunday. Four were killed. Two women who were shot remain hospitalized.

Reinmking's $2 million bond was revoked so he remains behind bars awaiting for Wednesday's court appearance in Nashville.

Meanwhile, James Shaw, Jr., the man known for his heroics, is receiving more praise for creating a GoFundMe page to help the shooting victims. Within hours of setting it up, the $15,000 goal was nearly met.

Shaw put others' safety above his own when he rushed the gunman and wrestled the gun away from him. He's being called the Waffle House Hero, but says he doesn't feel like one.

"Because if you let him reload that type of assault rifle, it's gonna shoot through that door. That door wasn't bulletproof or anything, so, it's gonna shoot through that door," Shaw said.

The gunman fled completely naked and became the subject of a frantic manhunt. He was captured on Monday. Police say Shaw's quick thinking prevented further bloodshed.

The motive behind the bizarre massacre is still unclear. But even before Reinking was accused of these horrific murders, his grandmother was worried.

"It's not him. He is a sick boy," she said.

With her grandson now facing criminal charges, all Marilyn Hopper can do is express her remorse.

"I'm just so sorry for those people and their loss and my heart goes out to them," Hopper said.

The outpouring of support via the GoFundMe page indicates many people not only feel sorry for the victims and their families, but they're doing what they can to help.

