White Oak Music Hall, neighbors reach settlement

HOUSTON -- The lengthy battle between White Oak Music Hall and its neighbors is finally over. The venue and nearby residents have agreed on a settlement that limits outdoor concerts.

According to the agreement, the concert hall can only have 40 outdoor shows in a calendar year, and only 20 on school nights. Concerts also have to be over by 9:30 p.m. during STAAR testing.

White Oak Music Hall even has to use sound monitoring during every concert and must keep noise below 101 decibels.

Both sides believe they have reached a middle ground.