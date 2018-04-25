Between the Lines: Craig visits a piece of Houston pop-culture history

HOUSTON — For years, Houston icon Judge Roy Hofheinz used a custom-outfitted railroad car and an attached locomotive to show visitors and friends around his Astrodomain. Now nearly four decades since Hofheinz died and his extravagance conveyance was later sold at an estate auction. It has resurfaced and Craig Hlavaty got a chance to check it out!