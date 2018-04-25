× Celebs celebrate Meek Mill’s release

(CNN) — Meek Mill was released from prison Tuesday, and more than a few stars have been celebrating.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered an immediate release for the Philadelphia rapper after he spent almost five months incarcerated following a controversial sentence for violating probation.

RELATED: Meek Mill released from prison

His case remains under appeal.

Mill, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, has become a poster child for criminal justice reform following the sentence of two to four years he got in November for violating probation in a 2008 gun and drug case. The hip hop star was arrested last year after he was involved in a fight, then arrested again for popping wheelies on a dirt bike.

Several high-profile celebrities, including fellow rappers Jay-Z, T.I. and Rick Ross had issued calls for Mill’s release.

Some of those same stars celebrated on social media after news broke that Mill’s was coming home.

“Today, Meek Mill, a son of Philadelphia, is a free man,” a post on Jay-Z’s official Facebook page read. “He was incarcerated unjustly and caught in a probation trap for years by a broken system. Now we can celebrate his release. We thank every individual that has supported and fought alongside Meek every step of the way.”

“They made you a political prisoner to silence you… you stood tall and stayed SOLID,” T.I. wrote in a caption of a video of his phone conversation with Mill on Instagram. “They can’t stop you now lil bro!!!! It’s almost OVER!!!”

(Warning: The video contains language NSFW.)

Fellow Philadelphia native actor Kevin Hart announced news of the release on Instagram with a photo of himself, Mill and Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, who had also been a vocal supporter of the rapper.

“Meek Mill is Frrrrreeeeeeeee ….I just left from seeing him in jail with @michaelgrubin and we were just told that he is being released,” Hart wrote in the caption of a photo showing the trio courtside at a 76ers game. “Woooooooow……Stand Up Philadelphia!!!!!”

Mill attended Tuesday night’s game against the Miami Heat, and Hart shared a photo of him and the rapper at the game.

“Back like we never left….Welcome home @meekmill,” Hart wrote. “Lets gooooooooo Sixers #PhillyStandUp #CityOfBrotherlyLove.”

Ross, a rapper, joined some others, including singer Trey Songz, in heralding Mill’s freedom.

Streaming giants Spotify, Tidal and Amazon Music also welcomed Mill home with tweets.

Mill’s last studio album, “Wins & Losses,” was released in July.