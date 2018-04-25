Dallas officer dies in hospital after overnight shootout in Home Depot

DALLAS — One of two Dallas police officers critically injured during an overnight shootout at a Home Depot has passed away in the hospital, officials confirmed Wednesday.

The officers have been identified as Crystal Almeida and Rogelio Santander, both three-year veterans, according to a police department news release. The third person works as a loss-prevention officer at the store.

Santander has passed away.

The suspect, Armando Juarez, 29, was captured Tuesday night after a car chase that started in southeastern Dallas and ended in the northeastern area of the city.

Mayor Mike Rawlings thanked police officers from Dallas and other agencies for their efforts in searching for the gunman.

“Incredible police work,” he said on Twitter. “It sobers us to realize what our officers walk into day in and day out and how quickly they can become victims.”

Police said Juarez was to be charged with at least two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and two previous felony theft warrants. Additional charges may be added, police said.

We can confirm that two @DallasPD officers have been shot and critically wounded. We will provide updates as we get them. Please pray for our officers and their families. — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) April 24, 2018

The incident began Tuesday afternoon after an off-duty officer at the Home Depot called to request backup officers for an arrest.

It’s unclear how the shooting unfolded but authorities began looking for the gunman after he fled in a white pickup truck, police said.

The officers who responded to the call were wounded, police said.

Nearly two years ago, five Dallas officers were killed and seven others wounded when a military veteran who had served in Afghanistan fired on them.

That shooter, Micah Xavier Johnson, 25, of Mesquite, Texas, was killed after a lengthy standoff with police.