HOUSTON -- It's the last week of Houston Black Restaurant Week where restaurants all over the city are featuring black-owned restaurants with special menus and discounts.

The week of mouth watering African, African American and Caribbean Cuisine lasts until April 29, and runs similar to Houston Restaurant Week that takes place every summer.

If you want breakfast, head over to Kaffeine Coffee. if you're vegan, try Sunshine's Vegetarian Deli, and if you want some dinner grub, Phil and Derek's may be your spot.