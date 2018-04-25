Houston car owner goes viral for hilarious Craigslist ad selling 1999 Toyota Corolla

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— What's the car of your dreams? A Beamer? Mercedes? Or maybe you'd like something more sporty— like a Ferrari?

Well, a guy from Houston put an ad on Craiglists and it has gone viral! The car owner wants to challenge your dream car with his exclusive, finely tuned, glamorous 1999 Toyota Corolla, according to him, it's fine as 😳!

This is probably the most creative, funniest car ad in sometime. First, the opening line: "You want a car that gets the job done? You want a car that's hassle free? You want a car that literally no one will ever compliment you on? Well look no further!"

Lookin' for maintenance records? Well, he has a story about that, too.

"Let me tell you a story. One day my Corolla started making a strange sound. I didn't give a s*** and ignored it. It went away. The end," he says in the ad.

You want to see the Carfax? Well, he's got one...kinda. It reads:" it's a Corolla, it's fine."

And if you weren't completely sold, the last line really brings it home!

"Let's face the facts," he says. "This car isn't going to win any beauty contests, but neither are you. Stop lying to yourself and stop lying to your wife. This isn't the car you want, it's the car you deserve: the d*** 1999 Toyota Corolla."

Couldn't've said it better ourselves!