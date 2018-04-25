Houston police skeptical about Amazon’s newest delivery option

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Shop online much?

Amazon wants to make it really easy for us, but the internet giant's newest delivery shtick gets a thumbs-down from Houston cops.

"Oh wow, Amazon is dropping off packages in trunks of cars," says Sgt. Tracy Hicks of the auto theft division. "It`s kind of letting the crooks know oh, there is something definitely in that trunk right there."

Hicks says more than 40,000 cars are broken into every year in Houston— one of 37 cities where Amazon's trunk delivery is available. He says once the new service catches on with Prime customers, it will catch on with criminals, too.

"If the bad guys are following the drivers, they want that package, it's not real hard to pop a trunk open."

Right now, Amazon is using General Motors On-Star feature and Volvo's On-Call service to deliver to late model GM and Volvo vehicles. Hicks doesn't want to lock out Amazon deliveries completely; he just thinks there's a better way to receive 'em.

"Especially for high dollar items, get it delivered to work if you can. Get a P.O. Box. That's the best."

Before you shop online, you may want to shop around for a safe delivery solution.

