Maggie’s Must-Haves: Perfect Mother’s Day gifts for all moms

HOUSTON -- Mother's Day is around the corner and we have some fab gift ideas that will make you your mom's favorite.

Lifestyle expert, Courtney Bustillos, flew in from California to share some hot Must-Haves with CW39 Houston's, Maggie Flecknoe.

Shop till you drop below and check out the special discount being offered by Lavish Leathers, based in Austin.

Emme Bag - Travel Bags

Lightweight, compartmentalized, stylish and high quality. Take everything you need and save room in your suitcase with the perfect travel bag for women.

This optimized design makes frequent travel simple — going through security at the airport has never been easier!

The three panel design allows you to clearly see where all your items reside, while at the same time keeping them fresh and clean - safe from exploded bottles.

The zip-out design allows you to re-attach the liquids pouch at the hotel, leaving you extra room on the vanity and keeping all your toiletry items in one place. Hang it on the towel rack and everything is in sight.

Features premium quality expandable nylon bag; 7 interior pockets made of non-toxic PEVA plastic, 2 zip out pouches for liquids and other items and 12 TSA approved bottles with labels.

Jessie Steele – Aprons

It has been over a decade since a few cherished aprons were taken from a drawer and began a new movement. Jessie Steele has gone global, sold in over 6,000 boutiques in excess of 30 countries. Our products have appeared on TV, in feature films, and on the runway.

In 2005, we began designing original Jessie Steele prints, rolling out a new in-house collection each season. These prints are now licensed internationally, creating custom programs with some of the most prestigious, major retailers in the world. Every season, we “Bring Happy Home” delivered in a multitude of patterns, colors and textiles.

Our momentum continues to flourish...it’s fun, feminine and distinctively Jessie Steele. We’re adding our iconic mark onto an expanded offering for Home and Fashion via Licensing; Layering our prints and unique aesthetics onto home goods, giftware, and apparel.

Fearlessly Feminine®...Unmistakably Jessie Steele.

The ideas along with the patterns that have made us famous are endless and endlessly exciting. Jessie Steele has established itself and remains the market leader of fashionable aprons in prints and silhouettes designed by our in-house design team.

We are continuing to expand internationally in the Home and Fashion market place and are branding Jessie Steele as a global player in the licensing business.

We continue to grow guided by the values our company was founded on:

Celebration

Femininity

Style

Happiness

Bani Bands – headbands

Have you ever experienced headbands that are so loose they slip or so tight they give you a headache? Well now there’s a headband that fits just right!

Bani Bands have perfected the headband by combining style and technology into one.

They offer a variety of styles but the ones we brought here to Houston are their Astros designs!

Bani Bands has created a line of MLB headbands with designs for all 30 MLB teams and a custom World Series Champion headband for the Houston Astros!

Bani Bands is found in 23 MLB stadiums across the US including Minute Maid Park!

Bani Bands uses patented coolcore technology that cools fabric up to 30% below skin temperature when wet

This headband cools as you sweat, or you can accelerate the cooling by getting it wet, waiving it in the air and putting it on to stay cool

The patented hyper evaporative cooling effect will not wash out of the headband because it is part of the fabric.

Made in USA

Machine wash, hang dry

Socksync - Sock organizer

Working like a Lazy-Susan on top of a laundry basket, just wrap a single sock on a SockSync cup, spinning it as you go. As soon as you find it’s mate, place it on top of the other one, fold the pair upward and push through the “chute”. And you’re done! Matched and rolled socks are all in one place.

The spinner is also removable, allowing the basket to double as a traditional laundry container after use.

CreekKooler – Coolers

Introducing the CreekKooler™. An innovative patented floating cooler designed with dual-wall construction and top quality insulation resulting in superior ice retention. The CreekKooler navigates behind your kayak, canoe, SUP or raft, providing easy access to your favorite beverages and food. Finally, a great cooler that’s at home anywhere, especially in the water.

Lavish Leathers – Jewelry **Special Promo Code Alert! Use: LAVISHMOMMA for 15% off products until Mother's Day**



Handcrafted leather jewelry out of Austin, Texas that help fashionistas make a bold statement, with a whimsical twist

Owned by sisters, Amber & Sienna, raised in a family where creativity ran wild, the girls were taught at a young age the joy of creating and sharing it with others

All pieces feature soft, lightweight leather and nickel free hooks, perfect for carefree, all-day comfort

Metallics, animal prints, florals, tassels, beading…even sports themed stunners, Lavish Leathers has created one-of-a-kind, gorgeous pieces for every type of lifestyle

Easy Baby – Diaper Bag for new moms

Separate and organize your baby/toddler supplies into their matching Easy Baby Traveler.

Place your Easy Baby Travelers in any bag you want to call a diaper bag.

Baby just ate? Now going on a quick lunch with your little and your girlfriends? Just take your Easy Baby Change Me Traveler, and leave the bulky diaper bag behind!