× Multi-Media Journalist (Full-time)

Overview

HOUSTON — KIAH-TV (CW39), a Tribune Media station, has an immediate opening for a qualified MMJ for NewsFix, a nontraditional newscast in Houston, Texas. NewsFix has a unique tone and POV. Our writing style, combined with stylized photojournalism, unique graphic and audio treatments, make our stories memorable.

All MMJ’s must be effective storytellers with the ability to make the audience feel, learn and want to come back for more. This is not an on-air position. There may be an occasional on-air opportunity, but we have narrators for our stories and we don’t send MMJ’s out on live shots.

You must have experience as an MMJ for a daily newscast on a commercial TV station and know how to effectively enterprise your own stories once assigned. If you love finding newsworthy stories and telling them creatively for on-air and online distribution, you’ll love this job.

Responsibilities

90% – Shoot, edit, write and produce news stories for TV & digital packages

5% – Develop Story ideas and pitch unique stories that will get results and drive ratings

5% – Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required

2+ years experience creating content and/or working in a newsroom

Experience with Final Cut Pro, Sony ENG & DSLR cameras

Demonstrated ability to deliver compelling and promotable stories

Strong organizational skills

Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment with others

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Social media experience with the ability to promote your work on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including nights, weekends and holidays

Having an FAA drone pilot license is a plus

Must be willing to submit to a background check. Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States.

