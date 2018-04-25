Residents Against Flooding fears MUD district created for new development in flood-prone community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Item 24 on Wednesday’s city council agenda passed with a blink of an eye. It authorized a municipal utility district be created for an 800-house development where Pine Crest Golf Course used to be.

One problem with that. A group of their neighbors don’t want it! Any of it!

“The computer modeling that they’re using is not possible,” says Cynthia Neely with Residents Against Flooding, a local non-profit.

They’re afraid these new developments will increase the risk of flooding from Brickhouse Gully.

“It would mean that 70% of the water in a 100 year flood event would have to come through here, jump over and head down Gessner make an immediate 90 degree left hand turn onto the golf course,” she says.

Residents Against Flooding says that their hydrologists are afraid to go on record proving that the current models are wrong, because they don’t want to bite the hands that feed. They say hydrologists get paid a lot of money to come up with these models.

“We have not been able to get any city hall eyeballs on our research,” Neely said.

As for Mayor Turner, he says it’s not just business as usual as far as development is concerned.

“We’ve looked at what the impact of drainage and flooding would be not only at that development but even downstream and we are very confident that there will not be a negative impact coming downstream. There’s more detention on the site. All of these things have occurred because of the emphasis that we put on chapter 19 and we’ve said that it will not be business as usual,” Turner explained.

Look forward to more of these fights every time developers break ground. Because the next time a Harvey hits, everybody will be ready to point fingers.