Tabasco celebrates 150th anniversary with high-end ‘champagne of pepper sauce’

NEW IBERIA, La. – Tabasco is celebrating 150 years of pepper sauce with a limited edition Diamond Reserve Red Sauce that’s blended with sparkling wine vinegar, according to WGNO.

According to Tabasco, the new sauce is made “from a selection of the finest tabasco peppers on Avery Island, chosen for their superior color, texture and robustness.”

“These peppers are mashed with a small amount of salt, then aged – some for up to fifteen years – and blended with sparkling white wine vinegar,” according to the Tabasco website.

It comes in a champagne-style bottle. The six-ounce bottle can be yours for only $35. Click here for more info.