Tech, News Production (Part-time)
Overview
KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Part-time News Production Technician to work in our Houston location.
The Part-time Production Technician will be able to run audio for newscasts and assist with studio needs.
Responsibilities
- Run audio board for newscasts
- Assist with studio needs
- Work with and support show Director/TD
- Demonstrate sense of urgency
- Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
- Previous newsroom/studio experience preferred
- Floor directing, editing and sound design experience a plus
- Strong organizational skills
- Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ability to work flexible schedule – nights, weekends, holidays
- Must be willing to submit to a background check
- Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States