Tech, News Production (Part-time)

Posted 5:05 PM, April 25, 2018, by

Overview

KIAH, a Tribune Broadcasting station, has an opening for a Part-time News Production Technician to work in our Houston location.

The Part-time Production Technician will be able to run audio for newscasts and assist with studio needs.

Responsibilities

  • Run audio board for newscasts
  • Assist with studio needs
  • Work with and support show Director/TD
  • Demonstrate sense of urgency
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree preferred; equivalent experience required
  • Previous newsroom/studio experience preferred
  • Floor directing, editing and sound design experience a plus
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Ability to work in a rapid, fast-paced environment
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ability to work flexible schedule – nights, weekends, holidays
  • Must be willing to submit to a background check
  • Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

