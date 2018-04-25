‘Thank you all:’ George H.W. Bush tweets message of gratitude to Houston

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush took to Twitter Wednesday to how gratitude to the public for their support and encouragement during a particularly emotional and difficult week for the Bush family. The Bush matriarch, Barbara, was laid to rest over the weekend and Bush Sr. was hospitalized in critical condition.