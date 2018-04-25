HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush took to Twitter Wednesday to how gratitude to the public for their support and encouragement during a particularly emotional and difficult week for the Bush family. The Bush matriarch, Barbara, was laid to rest over the weekend and Bush Sr. was hospitalized in critical condition.
‘Thank you all:’ George H.W. Bush tweets message of gratitude to Houston
