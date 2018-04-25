Trump’s plan to end DACA shot down by third judge; meanwhile SCOTUS take up travel ban version 3.0 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Talk about Deja Vu!

A third federal judge has ruled against the Trump administration on DACA, the program set up to protect undocumented immigrants brought here by their parents from being deported.

The U.S. District Court judge based in D.C. said the administration's announcement ending the DACA program was "arbitrary and capricious."

Consequently, the judge is giving the Trump Administration 90 days to challenge the court's ruling.

Otherwise, the judge orders DACA to be completely reinstated-- and requires the Department of Homeland Security to enroll new applicants.

That twist could end up adding protection for thousands of new applicants

Of course, this decision can be appealed and possibly reach the Supreme Court.

But since the High Court punted on the last DACA case tossed their way, it may take an emergency appeal to force SCOTUS to take up the case before the fall.

Meanwhile, the president's third installment of the travel ban impacting mostly Muslim nations is likely to be upheld by the Supreme Court-- judging by some justices' responses during oral arguments.

Still, some say this ban is unconstitutional— discriminating on the basis of religion.

Some also wonder whether President Trump's tweets on the 2016 campaign trail regarding Muslim travel restrictions will be reviewed by the justices.

Ban opponents argue immigration is the exclusive authority of Congress under the constitution, not the Executive Branch.

But the president's backers say Congress has willfully given up much of that power to the presidency.

Plus, they maintain the Commander in Chief receives daily national security updates that court judges do not.

Therefore, the president is the key figure to determine what course of action to take to keep Americans safe.

As with most SCOTUS decisions, we won't get a ruling until June, but it looks like this decision could have a ripple effect on the Trump agenda moving forward.