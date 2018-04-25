Video shows dog lock teeth onto New York City subway rider’s foot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK – It was a chaotic scene aboard a New York City subway train after a dog locked its jaws onto a rider's foot in a video that surfaced on Instagram Monday.

People on the train can be heard screaming in distress while the dog’s owner struggles to control the animal.

“Get him off of me!” the subway rider yells.

When and where the video was recorded is still not clear.

Video of the incident was posted Monday morning on the popular Instagram feed @SubwayCreatures and quickly went viral.

A spokesperson for the MTA confirmed to WPIX that the agency is aware of the incident, calling it “disturbing” and “a clear violation of our rules.”

MTA rules say: “no person may bring any animal on or into any conveyance or facility unless enclosed in a container and carried in a manner which would not annoy other passengers.”

It’s a rule some dog owners have been accused of taking advantage of, placing oversized dogs in duffle bags. Photos of massive dogs in tiny carriers commonly make the rounds on social media.

While details remain scarce, it’s unclear what led to the incident.

The dog's owner can be heard in the video saying, “she attacked him first.”

“Ok – but just get the dog away from her,” another subway rider says.

According to the MTA, video of the incident has been flagged for the NYPD to investigate.

The agency is still trying to figure out when and where it took place, according to WPIX.

The rule of keeping animals in carriers does not apply to “service dogs” like law enforcement K9s and dogs assisting those with disabilities. Therapy dogs and emotional support dogs are not recognized as “service dogs” under the MTA’s rules and regulations.​