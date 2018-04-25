Parent dragged from room after chaos erupts during HISD board meeting addressing school closures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— An unusual scene at the Houston Independent School District board meeting Tuesday night left multiple parents detained and many others irate after a proposal was made to hand over nearly a dozen of their neighborhood schools to a charter school company. One woman was actually dragged out of the meeting by police.

The concern was over a proposal turn over 10 underperforming HISD schools to Energized for Stem Academy, which currently operates three charter schools in HISD.

The academy would then take over Kashmere High School, Wheatley High School, Worthing High School, Henry Middle School, Woodson Elementary School, Blackshear Elementary School, Dogan Elementary School, Highland Heights Elementary School, Mading Elementary School and Wesley Elementary School.

That was unsettling to many parents and advocates on behalf of the students who attended the schools.

The board was on its third agenda item when an HISD Parent Advocates member stepped to the podium to address her concerns. According to witnesses, the woman went over her allotted time and was asked by HISD Board President Rhonda Skillern-Jones to be seated. When the woman refused, she was ordered out of the meeting by police at the request of Skillern-Jones.

"When the cops started to remove her that's when the other protesters became upset and started shouting '"take your hands off her,'" said Sam Oser.

The police then detained Kandice Webber with Black Lives Matter Houston and a nurse from Ben Taub Hospital. Following the detaining of the women, all of the board meeting attendees were asked to leave.

HISD released a statement that read, in part:

Per board policy BED LOCAL, audience members shall not be disruptive or abusive during the board meeting. While the district appreciates and shares the passion the community has for the students and schools and welcomes public input, audience members are expected to be respectful and observe decorum so that their views may be heard and appreciated. During Tuesday night’s workshop, after continuous disruption and multiple outbursts from members of the audience, and after several verbal requests from the Board President to adhere to the rules, attendees were instructed to clear the room and called for a recess. Many refused to leave and a scuffle ensued. An HISD police officer sustained minor injuries.

