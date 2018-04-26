× 78-year-old man with dementia, other medical conditions reported missing in Prairie View, police say

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — The Prairie View Police Department is searching for an elderly man who suffers from several severe medical conditions.

Simon Isom, 83, was last seen Tuesday.

Investigators said Isom suffers from dementia, diabetes and takes several medications for various illnesses.

Isom is 6 feet tall, weighs around 225 pounds and has gray eyes. He as a deformed finger on his left hand from a lawnmower incident.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Prairie View Police Department at (979) 826-8033 – or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.