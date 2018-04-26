Ben Carson’s housing proposal triples rent for low-income families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A set of gifted hands are dissecting a new plan for public housing.

Housing and Urban Development Sec. Ben Carson is proposing a new initiative for federal housing subsidiaries. The initiative plans to triple the minimum rent for low income families in efforts to better impose work requirements. Rent can jump to $150 a month for families currently paying the minimum of $50.

"The challenge is [that] it's a complicated problem. A lot of times it's not the lack of desire to work, but it's the lack of work readiness and a lack of opportunity, the lack of transportation, lack of child care, lack of training and the bill doesn't seem to address any of those barriers," CEO/President Tory Gunsolley of Houston Housing Authority said.

The proposal would raise the rent for tenants in subsidized housing to 35% of gross income or earnings when working 15 hours a week at minimum wage. The increase will raise the previous standard by 5%.

While Carson's new plan isn't a popular one, some say it's the right thing to do.