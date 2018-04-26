Cops’ letter to suspected serial shoplifter goes viral: ‘Gurl call me, love South Lake Police’ 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Talk about being put on blast! A Texas woman was called out on Facebook for her sketchy behavior, but it was not by who you think.

The Southlake Police Department near Dallas posted this letter to their "Dearest Crystal Ladawn Finley," letting her know that they're looking for her on a bevy of charges.

The note started with "you've been laying low since we last saw you, which was using an innocent Southlake victim's identity to open up credit cards in a ton of stores in the Metroplex."

Known by authorities as an alleged serial shoplifter, the note lists some of her targets saying, "you opened up those accounts at Z Gallerie, Victoria Secret, At Home, Ashley Furniture, Best Buy, Home Depot and Jared."

The semi-intimate letter mentioned Finley's red lip neck tattoo and accused her of getting into a car accident in her friend's red jeep and then using a fake name. The letter ends with "Gurl call me, love South Lake Police."

Looks like someone will be deactivating their Facebook page soon.