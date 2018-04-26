Ford halting U.S. sales of some of America’s favorite car models 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Ford is no longer "focused" on making cars in North America.

According to the company's latest financial release, the auto maker is sticking with the Mustang and the unannounced Focus Active.

Ford is also calling for an end to all the sedans you recognize— the Fiesta, Focus, Fusion, C-Max and Taurus are all gone.

They're talking about a new vehicle that will, quote, "combine the best attributes of cars and utilities, such as higher ride height, space and versatility."

SUV and truck drivers, don't worry! Ford believes SUVs will run the retail market by 2020, so its shifting billions in capitol from cars to SUVs.