Harris County inmate charged after 2011 murder of newborn baby

HOUSTON — A Harris County jail inmate has been charged with murder nearly seven years after suspicious death of a 2-month-old infant, the Houston Police Department confirmed Thursday.

Kenneth Wayne Driver, 28, is charged in the death of infant Jamarian Wayne Anthony.

The victim was found unresponsive at an apartment in the 4700 block of S. Kirkwood Drive about 10:15 a.m. on Nov. 15, 2011. He was taken to Southwest Memorial Hermann Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During an autopsy, investigators discovered Jamarian died from blunt force trauma injures to the head and neck. Driver was detained at the time and questioned, but the suspect denied having any involvement in the victim’s murder.

On Wednesday, homicide investigators said Driver confessed to his role in the baby’s death during an cold-case interview

Driver was already in jail for unrelated charges after being arrested on April 17.