× HCSO: Deputies release video of man wanted in violent home invasion

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas— The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit is searching for four men caught on surveillance video leaving the site of a home invasion.

According to police, four masked men forced their way into a home in the 15300 block of Fragrant Pine Lane on Feb. 28, around 4:45 p.m. The men held the residents at gunpoint and demanded money and other valuables before fleeing the property.

A mask that was worn by one of the robbers fell while he was running out of the home, causing his face to be captured by surveillance video.

The first man is described as being around 25 years old, 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, grey pants, and a black mask.

The second man is described as being around 21 to 25 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a black and red hoodie and dark colored pants.

The third man is described as being around 16 to 18 years old, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 130 to 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts.

The fourth man is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie and gray pants, white shoes,

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit online.