Houston SPCA rescues snapping turtle

HOUSTON — One lucky snapping turtle is getting a second chance at life thanks to the Houston SPCA. The organization's cruelty investigators discovered the turtle living in terrible living conditions. He was found in an aquarium so narrow he could barely move and the water was so dirty that he couldn't see the bottom.

Not to mention, the poor guy was living off of hot dogs, which is not a normal diet for a turtle. As a result, the turtle was seven pounds overweight and his shell was in bad shape, too.

He is now being cared for by the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas. Since being rescued he now lives in clean water and is giving a more appropriate diet of fish. He will remain in the SPCA’s care until he is strong enough to be released into the wild.

If you'd like to help this turtle during his recovery, the SPCA is accepting gift card donation to purchase fresh veggies here.