HPD responded to domestic violence call hours before man killed girlfriend, turned gun on himself

HOUSTON — A murder suspect was hospitalized in critical condition Thursday after shooting his girlfriend and then turning the gun on himself in the Westbury area, the Houston Police Department confirmed.

Homicide investigators said the victim, a mother of three, is in her 30s.

HPD responded to a disturbance call at the Spring Village Apartments in the 11800 block of Chimney Rock around 7:30 a.m. after the woman reported her boyfriend had attacked her. The suspect left before police arrived, but police took pictures, the victim's statement and then eventually left the scene. At the time, the victim only had minor injuries.

Within hours the man returned after apartment management had the woman's door locks changed. When managers noticed the suspect on the property, they called 911. In that time, investigators said the man kicked in the woman's door, fatally shot the victim and then turned the gun on himself.

The suspect remains in the intensive care unit at Ben Taub Hospital.

"It's a cycle of abuse, so recognize the signs when you're in it — get away and prevent it," HPD Asst. Chief Wendy Baimbridge said. "Sadly, it looked like she was attempting to do that but it was too late."

Baimbridge said the suspect was under investigation prior to the shooting and has a history of domestic violence.