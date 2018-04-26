Inside Story: Real condition of Waugh Bridge Bat Colony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Odds are, if you live anywhere in the Bayou City, you know about our winged neighbors living under the Waugh Bridge at Buffalo Bayou Park.

Since the 1990s an estimated 300,000 bats have called the Waugh Bridge home. Making it the largest population of bats in Texas. That is, until Hurricane Harvey almost decimated the entire colony.

And since the nocturnal creatures aren’t into living amongst the dead. New homes had to be found and fast.

Problem is, their fuzzy flat dead bodies keep falling out of the bridge and landing along the bayou trail and may continue to do so for some time. Leaving survivors with only a few empty partitions to live.

It's time Houstonians learned the true condition of the Waugh Bridge Bat Colony after the flood in today’s Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia.