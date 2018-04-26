Ironman competitors give senior Harvey victims a helping hand 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — A couple of Hurricane Harvey victims are getting some much needed "muscle power."

Two senior citizens received help from the Ironman Foundation Thursday as part of a humanitarian relief effort and partnership with Rebuild Houston.

It's the 2018 Ironman North American Championship Texas Race Week. The Ironman Foundation volunteers are here helping two elderly Harvey victims, Ms. Dorothy and Mr. Washington, with anything and everything they need from repainting, hauling out debris and even putting up sheet rock.

"It's just a blessing," Mrs. Dorothy said. "It's just a blessing Lord. Thank you, Jesus! Thank you."

The foundation said this isn't just an event for Thursday, but organizers plan on helping these victims out till the very end.

Now, if you want to see the Ironman competition, It's this Saturday in The Woodlands.