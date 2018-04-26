× Kanye West tweets support for President Trump

WASHINGTON — In case you haven’t noticed, Kanye West has blessed us with his presence once again on Twitter. ‘Yeezus’ rejoined the Twitterverse after being MIA for nearly a year, and his comeback hasn’t been without controversy! His tweets have everyone sharing some side eye.

In his latest twitter rant, ‘Ye’ expressed his support for his “brother” President Donald Trump.

“You don’t have to agree with Trump, but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don’t agree with everything anyone does. That’s what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought.”

He also shared a picture of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat with the caption “We got love.”

Potus even tweeted back “Thank you Kanye, very cool!”

Of course, the backlash came rolling in over his support of the President, but Kanye didn’t care. His wife and social media queen Kim Kardashian jumped in to do damage control asking Kanye to clarify he doesn’t agree with every single thing Trump does.

Then he added that he also has love for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, and slammed President Barack Obama for not doing more to help the city of Chicago.

Although Kanye fans are confused by his recent tweets, Kanye is simply unbothered and is continuing to live “the good life.”