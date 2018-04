× Man arrested after assaulting officer during disturbance call in Kingwood

KINGWOOD, Texas— A 19-year-old man is facing felony charges after he was accused of assaulting a deputy Tuesday.

Johnny Allen is charged with assault on a public servant.

Deputies were responding to a disturbance call in the 5900 block of Timber Oaks Ridge. When the officer tried to detain Allen he assaulted her, causing minor injuries.

Allen was subdued and booked into the Harris County Jail on a $10,000 bond.