Man sues Waterloo police officer, chief for excessive force

WATERLOO, Iowa — Who said hair pulling and name calling just happened on Bad Girls Club. Montavis Keller has proof an Black Hawk County, Iowa sheriff's deputy did just that to him— and he's suing!

Dash cam video from a 2016 high-speed chase shows that after Keller crashed his car into a home, he was forced to the ground and handcuffed. Moments later, the accused officer is seen using excessive force, shoving Keller into a patrol car.

In a 14-page lawsuit, Keller lays out five claims: use of excessive force, negligence and assault and battery by an officer,

The suit also alleges that the city of Waterloo and Police Chief Dan Trelka failed to train and supervise the officer, and failed to investigate and remedy the use of excessive force by an officer.

The suit also mentions the Iowa attorney general, after reviewing the tapes in 2016, decided against charging one particular officer for his actions.

With no specific dollar amount tied to the suit, Keller tried to give credence to his allegations by pointing out that Waterloo recently settled lawsuits of alleged police brutality.

We'll find out if the city will be able to beat these charges.