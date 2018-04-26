Must-See Video: Good Samaritans lift car off victims trapped after major vehicle crash in Washington 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — Just when you thought it was safe to walk on the sidewalk.

Dash cam video from a parked taxi captures the moment a silver Chevy Malibu jumps the curb in Washington D.C. and lands on top of two people. Air bags deploy and a woman climbs out of the passenger seat to check on her 8-year-old son. She didn't want to be identified.

"I'm six-months pregnant, we ran over people— two women were stuck under the car," she said.

Almost immediately, a whole crowd of bystanders rushed in for the rescue.

"So everyone is like get the car get the car so 20 of us ran and grabbed the Malibu and picked up the Malibu," the witness said.

Their efforts were caught on camera, too.

D.C. police say it all started when a pick-up truck made a left turn and cut off the Malibu setting off a train reaction. The victims were seriously injured, but survived. Car parts and a broken pair of glasses show the aftermath. But if not for the kindness of strangers, this could have been a whole lot worse.

"I'm glad there were enough people out here to physically lift the car to get them from under it."

That's what you call super human strength combined with super humanity.

