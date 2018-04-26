NRA members blowing up YETI coolers after cancelled discount

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The company behind those high-end coolers and cups are re-evaluating their relationship with the National Rifle Association and that move triggered an explosive protest online.

NRA members are blowing up their Yeti coolers, after the company announced they are no longer giving discounts to the group. An NRA lobbyist says the move is "un-sportsmanlike," saying it was made without prior notice.

The Austin-based company responded, saying "Yeti notified the NRA foundation as well as a number of other organizations that we were eliminating a group of outdated discounting programs. Yeti explained that we were offering them an alternative customization program broadly available to consumers and organizations including the NRA foundation."

Yeti isn't the first company to distance itself from the NRA. Several banks, rental car agencies, and airlines have also severed ties with the organization. Other companies are hoping to cool things off and steal the show. Cypress-based Rtic Coolers' post of the second amendment has been shared more than 76 thousand times.

Pelican Coolers tweeted they are now offering a $10 donation to the NRA for every cooler purchase this month and a free tumbler of your choice.

For every cooler purchased this month, we’ll donate $10 to the NRA + and give you a FREE tumbler of your choice. Promo code: PELICANPROUD 🇺🇸 https://t.co/SG4PALAqN5 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 Made in the USA Promo good until April 30!#PelicanProud #MadeinUSA #2ndAmendment #NRA pic.twitter.com/0jm8po7zT3 — Pelican Coolers (@pelicancoolers) April 23, 2018

That got a retweet from the NRA. It looks like they may already have a new partner in their sights!