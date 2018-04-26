Parents blaming Apple for lack of control over their kids’ screen addiction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Parents, do you find it difficult to regulate how much time your kids spend on their screens? It can be a constant battle, and some parents think one big tech company isn’t making things any easier.

In a recent Harris poll for the American Psychology Association, 48% of adults felt regulating their kid’s screen time is a “constant battle” and 58% felt like their child is attached to their phone or tablet.

Apple does provide some ability to passively control kids’ screen time.

Like the ability to block certain web content, the ability to download apps, and the ability to purchase products through iTunes.

Where they fail: providing time-limit controls, like many Amazon products do.

Parents have had to get creative, downloading third party apps to shut their kids’ web access off altogether.