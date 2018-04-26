PHOTOS: ‘Operation Triple Beam’ gets hundreds of gang members, weapons, lots of dope off Houston streets

HOUSTON – More than 341 arrests were made during “Operation Triple Beam,” a 90-day operation that concluded Thursday. These busted bad guys were rounded up as part of the multi-agency initiative.

The operation was conducted by the Houston Police Department South Gessner Division along with the U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, Harris, Montgomery and Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Department of Homeland Security and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-OIG.

[WATCH: Authorities hold press conference updating public on arrests made in “Operation Triple Beam.”]

Operation Triple Beam was developed to reduce violent gang crime by targeting and arresting violent fugitives and criminal offenders who committed high-profile crimes such as homicide, felony assault and sexual assault, illegal possession of firearms, illegal drug distribution, robbery and arson. Each local, state and federal agency utilized enforcement techniques and statutory authority in order to disrupt the criminal operations of violent gangs in the Houston and surrounding areas

The operation resulted in 341 arrests to include 220 documented gang member arrests, 62 firearms seized, over $ 1 million dollars in drugs seized to include marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin and over $60,000 dollars in currency seized.

“Operation Triple Beam was an extreme success due to the combined efforts of the utilization of the local police department’s intimate knowledge of gang members operations and the exploitation of intelligence gathered from past Triple Beam operations conducted by the U.S. Marshal Service,” said Gary Blankinship, the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas. “Houston has had a violent crime problem caused by gangs, we, as public servants are bound by oath to be both sword and shield for our community and hitting the gang members where it hurts, by taking their illegal guns, drugs and money and then locking them up does just that.”