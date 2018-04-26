Suspected DWI driver hits, critically injures 60-year-old bicyclist near Gulfgate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Houston police have arrested a driver who was allegedly high on drugs when she hit and critically injured a bicyclist Wednesday night in the Gulfgate area, according to investigators.

Jacqueline Cruz, 22, is charged with driving while intoxicated.

The suspect was driving westbound in a beige Nissan Altima around 9:35 p.m. when she reportedly struck the victim, a 60-year-old man, in the 6300 block of Griggs Road near Buford. Investigators said the bicyclist failed to yield the right away.

Cruz remained at the scene until police arrived but was taken into when officers determined she was under the influence of an unknown narcotic.

An investigation is ongoing.