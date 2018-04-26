Texas Rep. Garnet Coleman to introduce new legislation impacting HISD, its relationship with TEA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Texas state Rep. Garnet Coleman has a plan to help Houston schools.

The Houston ISD school board voted to delay its decision regarding 10 under-performing schools becoming charter schools following a heated meeting with concerned parents.

Coleman says he will introduce legislation in the 2019 legislative session to repeal the language that lets the Texas Education Agency take over schools and school districts.

In a statement, Coleman explains "our school districts need several options that allow them to find the best solution to fit their community."

The current law states the TEA must takeover individual schools or entire districts if the institutions consistently perform below standards.