Travis Scott’s new sneaker pays tribute to Oilers

HOUSTON — Houston sneaker fans are hyped!

H-town rapper Travis Scott just announced June 23 is the official release date of his Nike Air Jordan 4 Retro Houston Oilers.

University blue, varsity red, and black, this funky, fresh shoe is taking it old school Houston Oilers style, baby!

Sneakerheads have been waiting for this shoe ever since a photo was leaked earlier in April.

Soon after that, we got a full view of the fly footwear in Game 2 of the Rockets T-Wolves series when known sneaker junkie forward P.J Tucker rocked a pair while Travis sat court side in his.

Nike is excited about the launch too after the "Antidote" rapper had success with his line of re-imagined Air Force Ones.

Judging by the swag, Scott isn't the only Texan feeling the retro Oiler's fashion.

Texans player Deshaun Watson has been spotted in a throwback jersey and JJ Watt tweeted a pic with the caption: "I understand why, but man it's such a shame we can't rock the baby blue Houston Oiler throwback uniforms one time."

Despite leaving Houston for Tennessee, many Houstonians still love their Columbia Blue.