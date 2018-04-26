Trump calls in to morning show and comes out blasting Comey and others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — How's this for a wake-up call?!

President Trump came out swinging at all his critics Thursday morning with a call-in to his favorite morning show, "Fox & Friends."

The president took aim at former FBI Director James Comey.

"He didn't write those memos accurately," Trump insisted. "He put a lot of phony stuff. For instance, I went to Russia for a day or so, a day or two, because I own the Miss Universe Pageant. So I went there to watch it because it was near Moscow. So I go to Russia. Now, I didn't go there...everybody knows the locks are there, the planes are there....he said I didn't stay there a night. Of course I stayed there!"

Comey had a different take on the memos during a CNN Town Hall.

"In fact, I think he's just making stuff up," Comey accused the president. "The memos are actually two pieces, and the details matter because the facts matter and should matter even to the president. I sent one memo, unclassified then, still unclassified, and it's recounted in my book."

But Trump also dropped a bombshell about his attorney Michael Cohen.

"He represents me like with this crazy Stormy Daniels deal, he represented me," the president added.

This is the first time the president publicly mentioned Cohen representing him in the Stormy Daniels scandal.

However, some pundits say Trump was simply confirming Cohen had the authority to represent him on any matter.

Speaking of Cohen, now there's a fake website blasting the Trump attorney by poking fun at all the seedy allegations aimed at the so-called 'fixer lawyer.'

The guy who created the site also has people putting up fake ads on the subway promoting Cohen as a "Mr. Fix-It."

There's even a phone number to call for special fixer-upper legal advice — including how to make hush payments and physical threats.

The real Michael Cohen showed up in Federal court on Thursday still dealing with fallout over having his office, home, and hotel room raided by the FBI.

With the fine fix he finds himself in right now— with a large loss of privacy and possibly even attorney-client privilege— it could take some real fixing to get out of this jam!