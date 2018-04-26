× Trump says he’s been too busy to get Melania a birthday present

(CNN) — President Donald Trump admitted on Fox News that he’s been too busy to get a birthday gift for his wife, first lady Melania Trump, who turned 48 years old Thursday.

When asked during a telephone interview on Fox & Friends what Trump bought the first lady for her birthday he responded with a laugh,” Well, I better not get into that ’cause I may get in trouble. Maybe I didn’t get her so much.”

Trump added that he did get the first lady “a beautiful card and some beautiful flowers.”

“You know, I’m very busy to be running out looking for presents, OK?” Trump said.

Trump also hailed the first lady’s work on planning this week’s state dinner honoring France, saying she did a “fantastic job.”

CW 39 made a video honoring our fashionable first lady. Check it out and Happy Birthday Melania!