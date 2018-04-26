Wine prices on the rise— even for the good, cheap stuff!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON — Who's in the mood for a good glass of wine?

Drink up wine lovers! But you're probably all about to start “whining” about the price.

The International Organization of Vine and Wine says global production dropped to a 60-year low in 2017. Meaning, there's simply not enough grapes to go around. And a low grape supply drives bottle prices up, especially for cheaper wines.

Cheap wine in Italy has already gone up more than 74% from this time last year. So, who knows what we can expect in the homeland.

But hey, amidst all this, there might be some good news to savor. Now you can get an organic bottle for nearly the same price as the chemically-induced crap anyway.

So, if you're going to pour a glass, might as well make it the good stuff.