Class Acts: Colby Boettcher loves the adrenaline rush of team roping

WALLER, Texas - Colby Boettcher got into rodeo when he was about three years old. Ever since, it's become his passion.

"It's adrenaline rush is all it is," Boettcher said. "It's calm and once you nod your head, everything's on go. You're moving, seeing how fast you can get it all done,"

This Class Act from Waller High School takes part in team roping events. He's in the top ten percent of his graduating class and has the goal of being on the rodeo team in college at Sam Houston State. To learn more about Colby, check out the video above!