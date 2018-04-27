Emergency supplies tax holiday in Houston: See what’s on the list!
HOUSTON— Hurricane season is just around the corner and the state of Texas is doing their part to make sure everyone is prepared.
From Apri. 28, to Apri. 30 Houstonians will be able to purchase emergency preparation supplies tax-free during the 2018 Emergency Preparation Supplies Sales Tax Holiday.
These emergency preparation supplies qualify for tax exemption if purchased for a sales price:
Less than $3000
Portable generators
Less than $300
Emergency ladders
Hurricane shutters
Less than $75
Axes
Batteries, single or multipack (AAA cell, AA cell, C cell, D cell, 6 volt or 9 volt)
Can openers – nonelectric
Carbon monoxide detectors
Coolers and ice chests for food storage – nonelectric
Fire extinguishers
First aid kits
Fuel containers
Ground anchor systems and tie-down kits
Hatchets
Ice products – reusable and artificial
Light sources – portable self-powered (including battery operated)
Examples of items include: candles, flashlights and lanterns
Mobile telephone batteries and mobile telephone chargers
Radios – portable self-powered (including battery operated) – includes two-way and weather band radios
Smoke detectors
Tarps and other plastic sheeting
These supplies do not qualify for tax exemption:
Batteries for automobiles, boats and other motorized vehicles
Camping Stoves
Camping supplies
Chainsaws
Plywood
Extension ladders
Stepladders
Tents
Repair or replacement parts for emergency preparation supplies
Services performed on, or related to, emergency preparation supplies
Additional Charges Affect Purchase Price
Delivery, shipping, handling and transportation charges are part of the sales price. If the emergency preparation supply being purchased is taxable, the delivery charge is also taxable. Consider these charges when determining whether an emergency preparation supply can be purchased tax-free during the holiday.
