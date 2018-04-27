HOUSTON — Avengers Infinity Wars will dominate this weekend, whether people walk away satisfied or not. AP award-winning film critic Dustin Chase reviews the 19th movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe with some surprising thoughts and accusations. His spoiler free review on this week’s episode of Flix Fix. There are a lot more than just superheroes at this box office this weekend. Three films that debuted last Toronto Film Festival are opening. The first is called The Rider, focusing on non-actors replaying their bleak and tragic circumstance for dramatic effect. Kings stars Halle Berry and Daniel Craig trying to protect children during Los Angeles riots. A jam packed Flix Fix this week only on CW39.
Flix Fix: Avengers Infinity Wars, The Rider and Kings
